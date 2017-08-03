Tavarres King Hopes He’s Back to Stay in Giants Offense

New York Giants receiver Tavarres King went away for a little while last year only to make a triumphant return that he’s looking to make permanent.

Let us explain.

King, signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Giants on January 7, 2017 after spending the previous year on the Giants practice squad, was New York’s leading receiver last preseason (126 yards on seven receptions) and their leading scorer (18 points).

Despite his rather impressive preseason, King, who began his NFL career in 2013 with Carolina before splitting the 2014 season with Jacksonville and Tampa Bay (the latter for which he appeared in two games), disappeared from the Giants offense until the instagram

end of the season where against Washington, he reminded the coaching staff why he was good enough to make the team in the first place.

In that game’s fourth quarter, with the score tied, King ran a streak down the sideline on a 1st-and-10 from the Giants’ 31. He caught the pass for 44 yards, putting the Giants in Washington territory and continuing the drive that would eventually lead to a field goal that put the Giants ahead for good.

He would follow up that performance the following week in the Wild Card loss to Green Bay. In that game, King hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that made the score 14-13, Packers.

King finished that game having caught three of six pass targets for a team leading 73 yards and the lone receiving touchdown from a group that included Odell Beckham Jr., Roger Lewis, Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard.

“It was a long time coming,” King said of his mini breakout performance. “I’ve waited all year for an opportunity and when an opportunity came, I just did what I did all year in practice. I was focused and did what was asked from me and made plays.”

This summer, King is looking to not only hang on to his roster spot, but also contribute more to the Giants offense. He appears to be ahead of Lewis, an undrafted free agent who last year made the team as a rookie.

“I think so,” he said Wednesday when asked if he’s picked up where he’s left off from last year. “Picking up where I left off and being where I need to be, how I need to be, when I need to be, is what I’ve been doing. I’m excited about the opportunity that I have to pick up where I left off and to progress and get better.”

That King has been getting first-team reps with the offense as an outside receiver, reps that increased when Sterling Shepard suffered an ankle sprain during Wednesday’s practice, certainly bodes well for his immediate future.

“As a competitor, me, I’m always somebody that’s a competitive person and I think that I’ve got to be on it every day. So, I feel like I’ve got to get it every day,” King said.

For the 27-year-old, it doesn’t matter where he falls on the depth chart, just so long as he’s on it and making the most of his opportunities.

“I told somebody earlier, it’s not my job to put myself in the pecking order,” he said. “My job is to compete and give 112 percent every day and that’s what I do. If I’m in there, then I’m in there.”

“You can’t really look back,” he added. “You’ve got to look forward. I’m happy, I’m happy the way things went. I’m happy that I got an opportunity in the end and that I did well with the opportunity. But now, like I said, it’s all about getting better and building on that. I want to build on that to help this team any way that I can.”

With Sterling Shepard likely to miss a few days after spraining his ankle in Wednesday’s practice, King understands that he’s going to get more opportunities to convince the coaching staff that he should have a regular spot in the offense.

“I mean, every day out here is an opportunity to get better,” he said when asked about the likelihood of the increased reps. “So, every day is an opportunity. Not just when a guy goes down, but every day that you’re out here on this field, on this grass, you’ve got an opportunity to get better.”

King, who this year has also thrown his helmet into the special teams unit on kickoff returns, is also excited at the thought of potentially being part of a receiving corps that some NFL analysts have already crowns as one of the best in the NFL.

“I think we have an opportunity to do some real special things,” he said. “I’m excited about it. We’ve got some great guys in the room. The sky’s the limit.”

