Steve Spagnuolo is Ready for His Giants Head Coaching Debut

New York Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said he got a call Wednesday night from his wife Maria requesting that he come home and get some sleep.

That call kind of put this crazy first week into perspective for Spagnuolo, who was named the team’s interim head coach Monday morning after the dismissal of Ben McAdoo.

Spagnuolo, who has prior head coaching experience, tried to keep the swirl of emotions out of his dealings with the entire team and attack the challenge of getting the Giants ready to compete head-on for these final four games.

“What I tried not to do was to change too much or to try to do too many things,” he said. “One of the things you do learn when you take it the first time, you think you’re going to charge in there and do everything on your own. You got to rely on a lot of other people and we’re lucky here because we have good people.

“I feel confident in the assistant coaches, the staff. Obviously, the equipment, training room are familiar with everybody and everything kind of went smoothly in that regard and that’s a credit to all the people in the building and I appreciate it. So, trying not to stick my hand or foot or face or brain where it really doesn’t belong. That’s probably the biggest thing.”

He also has made some tweaks to how the football operations run which have included standardizing practice attire and holding a practice on Friday, previously a “rest and recovery” day under McAdoo who on Saturday would then hold a “launch day” practice conducted at 80 percent speed.

“The best way to say that is that I think we can get a little bit more work done,” he explained when asked about the practice schedule change. “I think this part of the season, I thought our guys were fresh enough that we could do it. There were a lot of good reasons for doing it the way we did before and some of the guys, I think there was a portion of the team that liked it that way.

“When I was a head coach and I was here with Tom (Coughlin), when I was with Andy Reid, when I was with John Harbaugh – that’s how we did it. So, more than anything it’s a comfort level for me and hopefully everybody else that’s involved will feel that same way. The most important thing is will it be productive for us on Sunday. We’ll find out about that in a couple of days.”

Then for Saturday, Spagnuolo said he’ll hold a walk-through sans helmets

“It’ll just be jerseys and shorts depending on the weather. It’s supposed to snow, right? So, my guess is we’ll be inside, but it’ll just be a jog through. Mental practice,” he said.

One thing that won’t change is the defensive play caller. Spagnuolo, in trying to catch his breath this week, said he plans to retain that responsibility for this week, even though he has been relying on safeties coach David Merritt to take a larger role in getting the defense ready during the week.

“The biggest thing is I don’t want to disrupt the apple cart very much at all, so I’ll be doing that,” Spagnuolo said. “Then, we’ll take it game-by-game, but that’s the – I enjoy that part of it if it’s going well. It’s another story when things don’t go well, but I don’t that to change too much. Mike (Sullivan) will do the offensive calling and obviously Tom Quinn will handle special teams.”

Spagnuolo’s overall goal is to empower everyone in the hopes that they take a greater sense of ownership and pride in the final product put on the field Sunday.

“I mean, that’s the way it should be. Certainly, in this business of pro football, when players, coaches, staffs, support staff take ownership and you’re right, you got to feed it to them,” he said. “You got to give it to them and if you can build a couple of wins in there, usually you can get it to snowball. So, we’ll try to work on that on Sunday.”

Even though Spagnuolo has been down this road before as far as being a head coach, he admitted that come Sunday, there will be some nerves when he takes the field.

“There will probably be some butterflies, but they’re always there,” he said. “I mean, even when you’re calling the defense. That’s the fun part of working in the NFL. It’s big, it’s exciting.

“I remember growing up before there was ESPN and you could only get Saturday and it was NFL Films that was running highlights of the week and that was fun to me. I just enjoy that part of it. So, a Sunday is always fun when you can be involved in the NFL.”