The Friday 5 with Ed Valentine: Assistant Coaches Edition

It's time for another Friday 5 with good friend and LockedOn Giants co-host Ed Valentine of Big Blue View. Below are Ed's responses to this week's questions

Q: Now that we’ve had a chance to hear from the assistant coaches, what are some of your biggest takeaways?

Ed Says: James Bettcher is very impressive, and you can see why many people think he will be a head coach in the near future. One of the things that has impressed me overall, from Pat Shurmur on down, is the idea that the Giants are trying not to lock into a system or scheme. Bettcher wants to be multiple, he doesn’t want to be known as running a 3-4 or 4-3 defense.

He talked about being different on each down, using however many pass rusher it took, moving guys around to different places. Offensively, the Giants have talked more about learning their personnel and identifying what guys do best than about installing a specific system. That, to me, is better than installing a system and trying to make guys fit into it.

Q: Which assistant coaches really impressed you and why?

Ed Says:Aside from Bettcher, I guess the guy I spent the most time with on Wednesday was offensive line coach Hal Hunter. I had the most questions about him, since I really knew little about him and he was out of the league in 2017. I was impressed by his enthusiasm and, again, by the fact that he isn’t a guy who is locked in to one scheme or one blocking concept. I wrote more about Hunter here.

Q: Two-parter here. Does Odell Beckham Jr. show up Monday for the start of the offseason program and if he doesn’t, will you be concerned?

Ed Says: No and no. The is all voluntary, and my guess is that Beckham might be better served to continue working and rehabbing on his own program. I’m not concerned about next week at all. I would like to see him show up for some of the on-field stuff, whether he participates in the practices or not. But, I just can’t get all worked up about next week. I don’t know what’s going to happen with Beckham and the Giants long-term, but next week doesn’t matter a whole lot in my view.

Q: What do you make of the fact the Giants are having all four top quarterback prospects in this weekend?

Ed Says:Not a whole lot other than due diligence. As they have said, they are continuing to gather information. By now, they probably have a pretty good idea if there is one guy, or two guys, they are really enamored with. The last thing they want to do, though, is give away their preference to showing any favoritism now. They have also had De Bradley Chubb in, and RB Saquon Barkley is reportedly scheduled for Sunday. So, they are doing everything they can to hide their cards.

Q: With the bulk of free agency in the books, if you’re the Giants management, what is the next thing on your priority list as far as rebuilding the roster?

Ed Says: I don’t know that there is a single thing. There are still questions about placekicker and punter, offensive line, wide receiver, running back, defensive end, cornerback, linebacker, maybe safety. Yep, they can still use more talent pretty much all across the roster. Maybe the biggest decision they need to make is whether or not they are taking a quarterback with the second overall pick.