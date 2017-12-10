Tight End Rhett Ellison Provides Giants Lone Touchdown in Extended Time

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but the New York Giants have had trouble with tight ends.

No, not opposing tight ends, although that trope rose from the dead on Sunday afternoon, when long-time nemesis Jason Witten snagged a 20-yard pass from Dak Prescott to give the Dallas Cowboys a lead they would never relinquish en route to a 30-10 victory.

Rather, the Giants had a hard time finding a spot for their own man, Rhett Ellison, who joined the Giants on a four-year, $18 million contract this offseason.

Despite the sizable deal, Ellison had only played on at least 60 percent of the Giants’ offensive snaps three times this season. While never known for being a catching tight end, the Giants bringing in rookie Evan Engram for that purpose, Ellison entered Sunday’s game with just 92 yards on 11 receptions.

It only took 13 games, but the Giants finally found a way to work more of Ellison into their rotation.

Ellison worked his way through the Giants, rotation today, and wound up scoring the Giants’ lone six-pointer of the day. Early in the second quarter, Ellison was able to officially welcome Eli Manning back to the NFL circuit, making a diving grab for a one-yard touchdown, giving the Giants a 10-3 lead that would hold until the late stages of the frame.

He would finish the game with a season-high four receptions for 20 yards.

Both quarterback Eli Manning and interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo praised what the veteran tight end was able to do in an extended opportunity.

“I thought Rhett did a good job and I thought he made some nice catches, did some good things, got the touchdown,” Manning said. “Every time we’ve gotten him the ball, he’s done a good job turning it up and getting yardage and making plays. The way they were playing, he had an opportunity to get the ball and made the most of it.”

“I saw him make a couple catches in there,” Spagnuolo added. “Then we kept him in the game a little bit for certain reasons, certain plays, and it looked like he played solid to me.”

In his sixth year out of USC, Ellison, 29, spent the first five years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, before his signing his deal with the Giants. Earlier this season, Ellison earned his first touchdown of the season, also from Manning, on a short score in the October 1 loss to Tampa Bay.