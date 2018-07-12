Transaction: Giants Swap Out Guards

The New York Giants waived first-year offensive guard Ethan Cooper and signed veteran Zac Kerin.

Kerin has played in 14 regular-season games with one start, and one postseason game. The 6-4, 305-pound Kerin began his NFL career in 2014 as a rookie free agent with the Vikings, spending that entire season on the Vikings’ practice squad.

In 2015, Kerin played in four games for Minnesota, making his NFL debut on Nov. 8 vs. St. Louis. He played in nine games in 2016 for the Vikings, who waived him at the end of training camp last year.

He was claimed by the Detroit Lions, for whom he played one game, making his first pro start at left guard vs. Atlanta on Sept. 24. Kerin had been a free agent this offseason prior to signing with the Giants.