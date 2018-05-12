Undrafted Free-agent Center Evan Brown Eyes Opportunity with Giants

Undrafted free agent center Evan Brown was mostly satisfied with his first rookie minicamp practice as a member of the New York Giants.

He should be. Not only did he demonstrate that he has catlike reflexes, he also seems to have wrapped his head around the team’s playbook.

That comes as no surprise. Brown told a small group of reporters than he got the playbook Thursday night and immediately dove into the intricacies. While the concepts presented are mostly identical to what he ran at SMU, the big thing has been the language used by the Giants.

“Yeah, the hard part is flipping the terms in your head,” he said of his college to NFL adjustment. “We used terms up at SMU for certain plays and then we’re using the same terms here that mean completely different things, so that’s really the most confusing thing with flipping terms back and forth. I think I’m picking it up pretty well.”

From the media’s vantage point, there doesn’t appear to have been any gross miscommunications between the rest of the offensive line and Brown when he’s been at center. And while center is his more natural position, the 6-2, 302-pounder said he can also slide out and play guard if that’s where the coaches need him.

“My first two years, I had played guard and had Taylor Lasecki in front of me, so being next to him and hearing him make the calls, I was like, ‘Ok, I agree with that. That’s what I would do in that situation. So when I moved to center, I had been in the system one season with Coach Morris and it came naturally to me.”

When he went undrafted, Brown, who graduated with a degree in fiancé from SMU, said he chose the Giants because of the opportunity that exists on a roster where after losing starter Westn Richburg to free agency, the team has Brett Jones penciled in as the starter and currently has young veteran Jon Halapio as the backup guard/center.

“The Giants–I had heard a bit from a scout and from [offensive line] Coach [Hal] Hunter,” said Brown, who also said three or four other teams expressed interest in him during the pre-draft process.

“I knew [the Giants] were interested in me and I knew they didn’t have many picks in the draft, so I knew they weren’t going to draft me, but I also knew that I had a decent opportunity here which is why I ultimately chose them.”

That was the easy part. The hard part for Brown, who was also recruited by Yale, Penn and Tulsa out of high school, is convincing the Giants that he’s worthy of a roster spot.

“I want to show my versatility,” he said. “If the opportunity presents itself and I need to play guard, I can slide out there and I know my assignments at that positions.”

