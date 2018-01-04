UPDATE | Winter Storm Temporarily Ices Giants Head Coaching Search

Winter Storm Grayson, which is currently dumping inches of snow across the tri-state area, has resulted in the Giants temporarily postponing their head coaching interview process.

The Giants were supposed to meet with former Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville, who was fired by Denver head coach Vance Joseph on Monday, at their East Rutherford headquarters Thursday, but the storm has mucked up travel. Studesville will now have his interview early next week.

The Giants, who on Wednesday interviewed interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo for the permanent job, are scheduled to have a busy weekend ahead in their search for a new head coach.

On Friday, co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams are scheduled to visit Foxboro, where they will meet with both Patriots coordinators, Matt Patricia (defensive) and Josh McDaniels (offensive).

On Saturday, the Giants brass will meet with Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. They are also scheduled to meet with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, presumably on Sunday, in Philadelphia.

The Giants are also reportedly planning to interview Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who won’t be available to meet with them until next week.