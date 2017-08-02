See It! Video Clips from Day 5 of New York Giants Training Camp

TOPICS:

Posted By: Patricia Traina August 2, 2017

Things got a little heated after this play.

A post shared by Patricia Traina (@ptwrites) on

Tried to focus on the OL here.

A post shared by Patricia Traina (@ptwrites) on

Josh Johnson with the keeper.

A post shared by Patricia Traina (@ptwrites) on

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "See It! Video Clips from Day 5 of New York Giants Training Camp"