See It! Video Clips from Day 5 of New York Giants Training Camp TOPICS:new york giants training camp Posted By: Patricia Traina August 2, 2017 Things got a little heated after this play. A post shared by Patricia Traina (@ptwrites) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT Tried to focus on the OL here. A post shared by Patricia Traina (@ptwrites) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT Josh Johnson with the keeper. A post shared by Patricia Traina (@ptwrites) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT
