Weston Richburg, Giants Mourn Loss of Cancer Stricken Jayro Ponce

Jayro Ponce, the nine-year-old Giants fan from Texas whose dream to meet Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. came true, lost his battle with cancer Monday.

Beckham wasn’t available to speak of little Jayro’s passing, but center Weston Richburg, whose father Danny was instrumental in arranging for not only Weston to visit with Jayro, but also with Beckham, was.

“I’m praying for his family. Praying that they have peace,” Richburg said, still sporting a black wristband emblazoned with “Team Jayro” in yellow letters. “They put on their Facebook post that Jayro received his healing, and he did. It may have not turned out the way we wanted, but there is a divine plan as to how everything goes, and I am a firm believer that God works everything out for the good. It may not seem good to us now, but I think there will be good to come out of this.”

Richburg spoke last week about how humbled he was to have been able to meet with Jayro, who was diagnosed with a malignant Rhabdoid tumor last December. The center also repeatedly spoke about how seeing what such a young child was going through, but things into perspective for him.

Thanks to a community effort, Jayro was able to meet Beckham, who happily posed for pictures with the young boy. Richburg reiterated his praise of Beckham for taking time from his busy schedule to go out of his way to meet with Jayro.



Richburg said he believed Beckham to be planning a tribute to Jayro for when the team visits Dallas on September 10. Richburg also said he planned to keep wearing his wrist band and added that he might do something else to honor Jayro’s memory this season.

“I am glad we were able to do something. Just the fact that he wanted anything to do with me or Odell. It really does something to you. I was glad I could give him a little happiness with the time that he had. Again, prayers for his family and that they have peace throughout this whole thing.”

Like this: Like Loading...