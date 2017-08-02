Why New York Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul Got a Day Off from Practice

At his introductory press conference in January 2016, New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, when asked about his vision for the football program, spoke about “evolution, not revolution.”

Now in his second season, McAdoo has done just that when it comes to managing some of his older veterans.

Rather than run them ragged, McAdoo has embraced sports science tools and data such as the GPS devices the players wear during practice.

These devices measure the players’ vitals, among other things, and provide the training staff with the necessary data to determine if a player is approaching a physical exhaustion level that leaves him more prone to injury.

As a result, the trainers can recommend to McAdoo when to hold a player out of practice or to cut back on his practice reps.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul became the first known major name on the team to benefit from this approach. Pierre-Paul was held out of Wednesday’s fully padded practice by McAdoo, who notified the defensive end of the decision right before the team hit the field.

“He needed today off,” McAdoo said of Pierre-Paul. “Jason wanted to practice today. We sat down and we talked about it. I told him to keep attacking everyday like does and keep attacking it, go out and practice and then play at a high level and it’s our job to make sure we take a look at the big picture.”

Pierre-Paul, who spoke before McAdoo took to the podium, stressed several times that there was nothing physically wrong with him. The eight-year veteran defensive end has, in fact, not missed a practice going back to the spring, despite his continuous rehabbing from last year’s season-ending sports hernia surgery.

“For as much as I want to be out here, they take precautions and stuff and I understand it, but I will be out there tomorrow,” Pierre-Paul said.

Even though Pierre-Paul wasn’t involved in the practice, he made sure to stay in tune with what was going on. At one point, he was seen huddling up with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who was busy overseeing defensive drills.

“Just learning the game, going over calls, even though I know the calls, sometimes a call is called and I am just thinking about a whole bunch of stuff so I was just shooting back the calls to him, that’s something I do on a regular basis, but I just do it better with Spags,” Pierre-Paul said.

Pierre-Paul hasn’t made it through a 16-game season since 2014, which was also the last season he recorded double-digit sacks (12.5). Since then he has undergone procedures to relieve a back issue and he overcame a devastating fireworks accident in 2015 that permanently damaged his right hand.

Having signed a new contract with the Giants in the offseason, Pierre-Paul is determined to reward the Giants for their faith in him by staying healthy and being available for all 16 games plus whatever postseason action the Giants might earn.

“The main thing for me is to stay healthy and I feel like what coach did today was a big help,” Pierre-Paul said.

“As much as I wanted to be out there with my teammates, just sitting on the sidelines and seeing things, I know exactly what is going to happen. And if that person doesn’t do it, it just makes me know that I know the game mentally and I can just sit back and watch and focus on what I need to do right.”

Does he feel the same way about getting some plays off during a game?

“You never know how a game is going to go,” Pierre-Paul said. “You might need me for every snap or you might not need me for every snap.

“We are trying to bring those young boys along. This is training camp so we are going to see what they got. This was only the second day of pads so we are just focusing on the young boys and ourselves right now ,and I am going to try to bring them along the best way I can.”

Like this: Like Loading...