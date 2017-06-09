Why the Giants May Wait to Re-do Odell Beckham Jr’s Contract

Ok, so if you’re telling me that the Giants probably won’t give Beckham an extension this year, how are they going to be able to keep him, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg, and Landon Collins?

Disclaimer: The numbers provided here are ESTIMATES and are based on the information that is currently available. Also, the scenario I’m about to describe goes out the window if the Giants decide not to use the franchise tag as outlined below.

Let’s start with the projected salary cap space for next year. Per Over the Cap, the 2018 salary cap is projected at $178 million—and that’s before any carry-over and cap credits.

The Giants, as of today, are estimated to have $25,310,441 of 2018 space–again, that’s working off the $178 million figure and assuming they don’t extend anyone this year. That $25.3 million in 2018 cap space already includes Beckham’s fifth-year option.

Now let’s assume that Pugh gets the one-year, nonexclusive franchise tag, which is the same for all offensive linemen. Based on very rough and preliminary numbers I was able to gather and then calculate, that amount is estimated to be about $15.39 million for 2018.

That would leave the Giants with an estimated $9.92 million in space, which should be enough to accommodate the first year of Richburg’s new deal.

What about another free agency moves? Well remember that table I posted showing all the top-10 Giants with guaranteed money?

Well here is the 2018 picture:

Player Base Salary Guaranteed Money 2018 Cap Number Justin Pugh $15.39 million $15.39 million $15.39 million Eli Manning $10,5 million None $22.2 million Jason Pierre-Paul $11.25 million $7.75 million $17.5 million Olivier Vernon $12.75 million None $17 million Janoris Jenkins $10.9 million None $13 million Damon Harrison $7.75 million None $13 million Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie $6.48 million None $13 million Odell Beckham Jr. $8.459 million $8.459 million $8.459 million Brandon Marshall $5 million None $6.5 million Ereck Flowers $2.397 million $2.397 million $4.579 million

The take-away? Fewer guys in the top-10 with guaranteed money, hence making it easier for the Giants to shift funds around if they need more space.

In addition, guys like Rodgers-Cromartie and Brandon Marshall, both of who will be in the last year of their respective deals, are not necessarily 2018 roster locks. Should Rodgers-Cromartie and Marshall be salary cap cuts, the Giants would save about $12 million on those two transactions alone.

What about Landon Collins? He’s signed through 2018. Assuming the Giants get Pugh and Richburg locked up long term, and target 2018 to extend Odell Beckham Jr., they can always use the franchise tag on Collins in 2019 absent reaching a new deal with him.

If the Giants don’t re-do Beckham’s deal in 2018, chances are he’ll get the exclusive franchise tender in 2019, with Collins then becoming a top priority to lock up before he can hit the open market.

But here is yet another potential scenario to file away for 2019: quarterback Eli Manning is due to have a $23.2 million cap figure in the last year of his contract, a number that includes an $11.5 million base salary and a $5 million roster bonus.

If Manning and the Giants decide to part ways after the 2018 season, the Giants will gain $17 million in 2019 cap space.