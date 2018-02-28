Will Beckham Get His Big Pay Day Soon?

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr is a one of a kind talent who deserves to be compensated at a rate.

The question is at what cost? Is Beckham worth more than $20 million a year he is reportedly seeking, according to the NFL Network?

“This is America. It’s a great place,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who will ultimately make that decision, said Wednesday at the NFL combine. “Anything’s possible.”

According to Over the Cap, Antonio Brown of the Steelers is currently the highest paid receiver in the league, his deal averaging $17 million per year. Beckham, who is currently rehabbing from a season-ending broken ankle, is set to make $8.459 million in the option year of his rookie deal this year.

Gettleman wouldn’t go into specifics about Beckham’s contract—or any contract for that matter—but he did note that the most important factor in deciding when to break open the bank came down to one factor.

“For me, the biggest impact is whether he helps us win,” Gettleman said. “I’m not in marketing. I’m on the football side of the building. And at the end of the day if we don’t win, I get fired, OK? So, what you do is you pay a player what his value is. That’s what you do.”

Giants co-owner John Mara has repeatedly expressed a desire to see Beckham be a Giant for life.

However, when new head coach Pat Shurmur was introduced at the end of January, Mara slightly pumped the brakes on making that happen, noting that there wasn’t any timeframe in place to do so while adding that he wanted for Beckham to get together with Shurmur to make sure both were on the same page regarding expectations moving forward.

Then there is the matter of Beckham’s rehab from his season-ending surgery. Shurmur said that as far as he was aware, Beckham was making “great progress,” but added he wasn’t sure about the camp part of things yet.

And yes, that includes determining how many—if any—preseason snaps Beckham, who on social media expressed hope that he wouldn’t receive any preseason snaps, will actually receive.

“We haven’t really been able to discuss football and certainly we wouldn’t have talked about any participation in training camp,” Shurmur said.