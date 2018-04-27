2018 New York Giants Draft: Round 2, No. 34 Overall, Will Hernandez, G, 6’2, 327 lbs., UTEP

The offensive lineman become the highest drafted blocker since 2015 (Ereck Flowers, Round 1) and the first UTEP alum selected since 1983.

The Skinny

After an offseason where the Giants neglected the offensive line, undoubtedly their biggest holes in recent memory, the Giants have done a solid job in renovating, adding Nate Solder and Patrick Omameh in free agency, and rewarding Brett Jones with a second-round tender.

The process, however, is not complete, but they’re one step closer after having selected UTEP guard Will Hernandez, who will see work at both left and right guard when he arrives in East Rutherford.

Debuting in 2014, Hernandez played all 49 games of his college career, his durability complimenting by an impressive awards tally, capped off by earning All-American honors in 2017.

While some expressed concern about his height (6’2) and arm length (32 inches), his strong upper body has earned rave reviews, as has his footwork and movement. To accompany his football prowess, Hernandez was a complete gym rat, showcasing his power lifting at the Scouting Combine, putting up 37 bench press reps.

“He’s exactly what you are looking for in terms of his work ethic and how much he loves the game,” an NFC area scout told NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

“He will click instantly in the offensive line room and he will be one of the strongest and toughest guys on the team as soon as he makes the roster.”

Snapshot: Will Hermandez

Started all 49 games played during career at the left guard position … Miners allowed 1.47 sacks per game (49 games) during the last four seasons … during the 49-game span, Miners allowed one or no sacks in 27 games and zero sacks in 12 contests … team ranked first in 2014 and 2015 in Conference USA in least sacks allowed … named 2016 AP All-American second team, the first UTEP offensive lineman to earn such an honor and first Miner since 2006 to earn an AP All-America recognition … one of six Miners in school history to earn AP All-America honors … named 2017 AP All-American second team … first UTEP student-athlete to receive back-to-back AP All-America honors … first UTEP offensive lineman since 2009 to be named All-Conference USA first team … first UTEP offensive lineman ever to earn back-to-back all-conference first team honors … first Miner to earn back-to-back first team honors since 2006 and 2007. (Info via utepathletics.com)

Where He Fits

Recent history has smiled upon Giants second-round picks. Johnathan Hankins (2013) and Weston Richburg (2014) were serviceable before departing, while Landon Collins (2015) has bloomed into a shutdown defender and Sterling Shepard (2016) and Dalvin Tomlinson (2017) are expected to be key pieces for the Giants’ immediate future.

It’ll be an intense summer battle, but Hernandez will get a chance to start immediately, putting instant pressure on left guard John Jerry. There’s probably still work to do on the offensive line, especially the right tackle spot, but the Giants were able to snag themselves a first round talent on the draft’s second day.

“One of the great gifts you can get in the draft is when value meets need, and we had a solid first-round grade on Willy,” general manager Dave Gettleman said. “He’s exactly what we were looking for.”

Head coach Pat Shurmur hinted that that Hernandez could play both sides of the line, a challenge the lineman gladly accepted in his first statements as a Giant.

“I’m comfortable on both sides. I’ve always practiced it. I don’t worry about what’s comfortable and what’s not. I do whatever my team needs of me,” Hernandez said. “I feel like I can play right now.”

(Top photo courtesy of UTEP Athletics)